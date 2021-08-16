Finland understands China’s concerns over Covid-19 origin-tracing issue

As the debate regarding how and where covid-19 originated from continues these days, China Daily writes in a recent article that Finland understands China’s concerns over the Covid-19 origin-tracing issue and advocates that origin tracing should be conducted scientifically.

The statement came from Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto during his conversations with Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister in Chengdu, China on 25 July.

Moreover, China Daily writes that almost 60 nations have agreed with the results of the first phrase of covid-19 origin tracking the World Health Organization conducted earlier this year.

According to the article, the almost 60 countries have sent letters of agreement to WHO and opposed the attempts to politicize the issue.