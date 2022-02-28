Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh attended the ECCC meeting

The Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh recently attended the meeting of the Group of Friends of the Extraordinary Chambers within the Cambodian Courts (ECCC), also known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, at the Residence of HE Jacques Pellet, Ambassador of France to Cambodia, under the co-chairmanship of the Embassy of France and the Embassy of Japan.

The Section Office shares that this was the Group’s first face-to-face meeting since the outbreak of the pandemic and was an opportunity to discuss with the administration of the ECCC and the many participating embassies on the latest judicial decisions taken, their provisional judicial calendar, the impact of Covid-19 on the activities, and the transition into the residual functions of the ECCC.

Moreover, the Section Office notes that Sweden has been supporting the international component of the ECCC since the start in 2006 and is continuing its support with 6 million SEK in 2022-2023.