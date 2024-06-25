The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China organized a Peking Opera perfomance for a diplomatic envoy. This envoy included representatives from many nations, one of them being Sweden.

The event took place at Huguang Guild Hall in Beijing last Friday, 21 June 2024. The opera was perfomed by the National Opera Company. The event was attended by close to 100 diplomats and their families. This also included seventeen ambassadors from the following countries: Sweden, South Africa, Japan, the Netherlands, Jordan and the Dominican Republic.

The Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry, Hong Lei, also attended the event.

In addition to the Opare the envoy also visited the exhibition of the birthplace of Peking Opera. They got to watch displays of costumes, makeup and props from some of the most classic Chinese plays.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, the diplomatic envoy spoke highly of the perfomance afterwards.

Source: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs