Swedish Embassy Phnom Penh congratulates Thai same-sex marriage

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

The Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh congratulated the Thai Senate on the final reading of the marriage equality bill on last Tuesday. They published this on their Facebook page. In addition the post stated:

“Sweden stands up for everyone’s right to love whomever they choose, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

The Embassy writes, it looks forward to the next step, which requires approval of the King. The law is expected to come into effect later this year.

The Embassy also wrote, that it continues to push for LGBT+ rights:

“LGBTIQ people should never be subjected to discrimination, harassment, and human rights abuses – which is why Sweden continues to push for everyone’s equal rights and opportunities worldwide.”

Source: Facebook

