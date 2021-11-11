This year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai has seen a record-high number of Danish companies present and according to Rasmus Prehn, Denmark’s minister for food, agriculture, and fisheries, the CIIE helps provide a shop window for more Danish exports to China, Big News Network writes.

On 6 November, Rasmus Prehn participated in the opening ceremony of the 500 square meters Danish pavilion via live stream from Copenhagen where he said that Danish exports to China have significantly increased in recent years while the past year has seen “a great match between the Chinese customer demands and the Danish high-quality food products.”

CIIE is a very lucrative opportunity for Danish companies to showcase their products to the Chinese market.

From Copenhagen, CEO of Danish Crown Jais Valeur said that the company has been present in China for many years. “It’s a very big market for us … it’s a market that has very high requirements and high standards.” As sustainability is rising up the consumer agenda, the Danish Crown put special emphasis on sustainable products this year at CIIE, Jais Valeur added.

The Danish company FOSS which is a global provider of high-tech analytical solutions used mainly in the agricultural and food industries, also considers its participation in the CIIE an ideal opportunity to expand its exports and invest in future trends.

CEO of FOSS Kim Vejlby Hansen said that by participating in CIIE, FOSS aims at getting “a better understanding of” the customers’ future needs and what its “role and participation can be for the future.”