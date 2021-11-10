Sweden and Norway supports the democratic commitment of the people of Myanmar

On 8 November, one year after parliamentary elections were held in Myanmar both the Embassy of Sweden in Yangon and the Norwegian Embassy in Yangon reiterated their support to the democratic commitment of the people of Myanmar.

In a post showcasing the Swedish Section Office’s observance of the general elections of Myanmar on 8 November 2020, the Embassy of Sweden’s Section Office in Yangon affirmed Sweden’s continuous support to the impressive democratic commitment of the people of Myanmar.

“The road to democracy must be restored, and the will of the Myanmar people respected, as displayed in elections 2020,” the Embassy stated.

“All political prisoners, including President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and elected leaders, must be unconditionally released and persecution of political opponents to the military coup must end,” the Embassy added.

The Norwegian Embassy in Yangon posted a statement saying that one year after the parliamentary elections, Norway reiterates its condemnation of the military coup.

Moreover, the Embassy stated:

On this day in 2020, parliamentary elections were held in Myanmar. In the elections, the people of Myanmar clearly expressed their will to continue on the path of democratic reform.

“The military leadership must respect the wishes of its people. The brutal attacks on its own people must stop immediately, democratic rights must be restored, and all those who have been arbitrarily detained must be released”, said Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

Respect for human rights and democratic principles is a precondition for peace and stability.

“Norway continues to support the people in Myanmar and their right to exercise their human rights and to elect their government freely and fairly,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.”