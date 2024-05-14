Norwegian officials sees opportunities at Chinese expo

Multiple Norwegian officials urges Norwegian businesses to consider participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE). They see it as a great opportunity to showcase new products and technologies. It also allows further cooperation and exchange.

These sentiments were made this Monday, 13 May 2024, at the 7’th CIIE promotion Conference in Oslo.

“Shanghai, one of China’s key gateways to the global market, is a vital hub for business, trade and finance,” states Ole Henaes, the regional director for Asia and the Middle East at Innovation Norway.

He also adds that if businesses are interested in participating, then it is possible to seek financial and logistical support from Innovation Norway.

Elise Chen, managing director at the Norwegian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, also encourages businesses to attend:

“the CIIE provides a unique platform for Norwegian businesses to demonstrate their products, services and innovations to the Chinese market,” she stated to the media Xinhua.

The China International Import Expo will take place from 5 November 2024 to 10 November 2024.

Source: Xinhua