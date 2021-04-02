Clear roadmap to a vacation to Thailand

Your roadmap to a vacation in Thailand without any quarantine is now ready, following the Thai government’s approval of a detailed proposal announced on 31 March 2021.

The first phase started on 1 April 2021 – no, not an April’s fool joke. In this phase, quarantine for Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya in Chonburi Province are cut to only 7 days for visitors who have a proper certificate of vaccination.

The second phase from 1 July 2021 onwards covers Phuket only, where fully vaccinated tourists are not required to quarantine at all. But for the other pilot areas, the 7 days quarantine will be maintained.

The third phase starts from 1 October 2021 and onwards. Vaccinated tourists do not need to quarantine at all in all the pilot areas. This was already the case for Phuket, but will now be expanded to cover also Krabi, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

The final phase starts from 1 January 2022 onwards. Foreign tourists traveling to Thailand do not need to be confined in quarantine at all regardless of where they plan to go provided they have a recognized certificate of vaccination from their country of origin.

In other words, Scandinavians who wish to book a vacation in Thailand must first of all get that vaccination certificate. After that, your options are:

1. April 2021:

You can visit Phuket, PhangNga, Krabi, ChiangMai and Pattaya provided you accept to spend 7 days in quarantine. Maybe, after a certain number of days, you will then be able to move from these resorts to stay elsewhere.

1 July 2021:

You can visit Phuket as your first destination without quarantine at all. After some days there it should be possible to move outside Phuket. The 7 days hotel quarantine remains in place for the other pilot areas.

1 October 2021:

You can visit all the five pilot areas without quarantine at all. After some days it should be possible to move to stay also outside the pilot areas.

1 January 2022:

You don’t need to go through quarantine anywhere, so e.g. Bangkok can now be your first destination and from there you can at any time freely move onwards.

The plan was announced on 31 March 2021 by Anucha Buropchaisri, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, as an economic recovery plan for the Thai tourism sector.

Before you book, you should check the rules for returning to your home country from a vacation in Thailand.

Done? OK, book!