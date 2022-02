The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam is looking for a part-time trainee for the Commercial Section with details as follows:

Location: Hanoi

Working time: fixed morning/afternoon shift, 20 hours/week

Starting date: March 2022

Deadline for application: 13th February 2022. Find more information here

The Danish Embassy is part of the Danish Foreign Service. The Embassy covers Vietnam and Laos. The Embassy is an ambitious, high-paced, and dynamic workplace with approximately 40 employees.