Danish Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen died

Danish leader of the Conservative People’s Party, Søren Pape Poulsen, died 2 March 2024 after suffering from a stroke. He fell ill at the party’s main board meeting in the Danish city Vejen, where he had just made a speech on policy on the elderly and foreign policy. The party wrote a statement saying:

“He collapsed in the middle of what he had devoted his life to … the last thing he experienced was a big round of applause from his party colleagues”.

The Danish politician lived to be 52 years old and has been leader of the Conservative People’s Party since 2014. Before that he was the mayor of Viborg from 2010 to 2014. Flowers and candles have been placed outside Søren Pape Poulsen’s home in Viborg.

Source: dr.dk