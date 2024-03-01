Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / China / Norway

Norwegian Seafood Council gets new Country Director to China

The Norwegian Seafood Council hires Sigmund Bjørgo as Country Director to China. Sigmund Bjørgo has earlier occupied the role as Country Director in China and therefore has a vast knowledge for the Chinese market.

He has since his last time working in China held the position as envoy to Sweden for the Norwegian Seafood Council from 2018-2021. After resigning he then spent time being in charge of international growth at Tine.

“I had 10 great years at the Norwegian Seafood Council and I am proud and humble to be given this opportunity. Now I am looking forward to returning to Shanghai and further develope the Chinese market together with the Norwegian seafood industry,” says Sigmund Bjørgo.

Source: Norwegian Seafood Council

