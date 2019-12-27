Consular officer position for Finland embassy in Bangkok is open for applications until 29th December 2019

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok published a recruitment statement seeking Consular Officer (entry permit section) position available to Finnish citizen. The last day to send your application is 29th December 2019. The official statement said:

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok will apply for a consular officer on its dynamic entry team 01.03.2020 – 28.02.2022 (with a possible extension) or by agreement. The employment relationship will be governed by the terms and conditions of employment of the country of employment and by the laws of Thailand and, where applicable, Finnish law. The salary is paid and determined in local currency.

We offer interesting jobs in a constantly buzzing big city.

The principal duties of a consular officer shall include:

processing of visa applications and decision-making

the processing of applications for residence permits and, in particular, interviews with applicants

customer service and answering email and phone inquiries

liaising with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Finnish Immigration Service and other stakeholders

communicating with VFS; guidance, counselling and training

induction of new employees

participation in overtime, if necessary

readiness to assist, if necessary, with the tasks of the consular team of the mission (eg passport issue and notary)

other duties as assigned by the Head of Mission and the immediate superior

Elective requirements are required

Finnish citizenship

good knowledge of oral and written Finnish and English

ability to work independently and collaborate with other team members in a multicultural work environment

good computer skills, customer service spirit, diligence and flexibility

pressure resistance in extremely challenging customer service situations

Previous experience in managing entry permits in Finnish missions is useful. We appreciate your knowledge of Swedish and encourage you to study Thai. The person selected for the assignment will be trained alongside the job at the Finnish Embassy in Bangkok and, if possible, at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Helsinki.

A security clearance will be made with the consent of the applicant for the position (Law on security clearance 726/2014). Security clearance procedure and the subject study rights can be found in more detailed information, visit www.supo.fi .

For more information, please contact Ulla Pulkkanen, Head of the Visa Team. Inquiries about employment terms are answered by administrative assistant Tina Martins. Inquiries should be sent by email to ban.jobs@formin.fi

Please send your free application and CV by Sunday, December 29, 2019 to ban.jobs@formin.fi . The title of the message is requested to be “Consular Officer / BAN”.

The Embassy of Finland will treat the personal data provided by the applicants confidentially and in accordance with EU data protection legislation. The Embassy will not transfer or disclose information for any valid and legitimate reason. Applicants are invited to consult the State Department’s privacy policy at um.fi/tietosuoja-ulkoasiainhallinnossa . By applying for a job, the applicant agrees to the privacy policy and consent to the processing of their personal data.