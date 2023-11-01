Finland / General news / Thailand

Travel agencies report high demand for holiday packages among Finns

Finnish travel agencies recently reported that there is a high demand for holiday packages among Finns, particularly trips to foreign countries as well as domestic destinations, according to YLE.

Laura Aaltonen, communications chief of TUI Finland travel agency said the most popular destinations during Christmas remain Thailand, the Canary Islands, the Maldives, Zanzibar, and Sri Lanka.

Timo Kousa, the CEO of Aurinkomatkat added that compared to last year, the firm’s Christmas holiday sales are up by nearly twenty percent.

“At the moment nearly ninety percent of our charter trips are sold out,” he said.

Finnish holiday residence Lomarengas said domestic tourism is also popular during Christmas time. The firm said that its Christmas season cabin bookings are up by twenty percent compared to last year.

Despite the downward economic situation, “…people still want to travel,” said Lomarengas’ CEO, Eva Kohonen.

