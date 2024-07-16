Dane involved in beating of British man in Bangkok

A British man was tied up, beaten and robbed in an appartment in Khlong Tan, Bangkok, last Frisday, 12 July 2024. Five foreigners have been arrested as suspects. One of them is of Danish nationality.

The British man claims that the five foreigners lured him to an apartment with the promise of a party, then they tied him up, beat him, and stole both cash and valueables from him, before they released him.

The items which the foreigners stole includes an Apple iPhone 14, an Apple iPhone 15, an Audemars Piguet watch, a Rolex watch, and ADCD credit card and 24,000 baht in cash. These assets combines has a value of more than 3 milion baht.

The suspects where arrested shortly after the British man reported the crime with the stolen items. Four men, three of British nationality and one of Danish, and a foreign women who is yet to be identified.

Initially the suspects denied all charges. The charges include armed robbery, assault causing bodily or mental harm, coercion involving five or more people using weapons, false imprisonment, extortion with weapons, document theft, and carrying weapons in public without valid reason.

Source: The Nation