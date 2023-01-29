General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man dies in road accident in Ubon Ratchathani of Thailand

A 50-year-old Swedish man instantly died by riding his motorcycle and accidently plunging into a roadside ditch in Thung Sri Muang, Suvarnabhumi district, Ubon Ratchathani province, on Saturday afternoon, 28 January 2023.

According to the Bangkok Post, police found the man lying in the ditch with a broken neck and a deep gash in his right thigh.

While the motorcycle he rode was heavily damaged.

Previously, the Swedish man had just taken leave from his work to visit Thailand to meet a 27-year-old Thai woman he had dated online two years ago.

Both met in person for the first time and decided to get married five days ago before his death.

