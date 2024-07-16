Danes invited to gather in Hong Kong

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has organized an event where Danes can gather in Hong Kong to watch Tour the France and cheer for the Danish bicycle riders.

The event will take place at the Danish Seamen’s Church the coming Friday, 19 July 2024. Registration is nescessary. However, a ticket also includes three beers, Danish meatballs, cold potato salad and green salad.

The Danish bicycle riders competing in the current race is the previous winner Jonas Vingegaard, Magnus Cort, Mads Pedersen etc.

To read more and register visit the Danish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong’s website here.