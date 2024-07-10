Wärtsila supply simulator technology for Singaporean maritime training

Wärtsila, the Finnish technology group, has provided new simulator technology for the maritime training arm of the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union (SMOU). This training arm is named Wavelink Maritime Institute (WMI).

The technology that Wärtsila has provided is its new dual-fuel engine simulator technology. This makes it possible for new seafarers to train in the latest efficiency concepts and prepare for operating with the next generation of marine fuels.

The following is the statement from the Wärtsila company:

“Sustainable fuels will play an integral role in the maritime industry’s goal of achieving net zero in shipping by 2050. However, an important part of this transition requires crew to be upskilled to handle these new and alternative fuels.”

This new technology is planned to be a part of the simulation suite at WMI, Wavelink Maritime Institute. This suite was recently inaugurated by Grace FU Hai Yien, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations of the Republic of Singapore.

The colaboration between WMI and Wärtsila has been active since 2014, and the partnership is valued by the Managing Director of Wavelink Maritime Institute, Teo Keong Kok:

“Seafarers today must continue to reskill and upskill, particularly in the areas of decarbonisation and new alternative fuels. Wärtsilä’s advanced simulator technology allows us to provide the highest quality maritime training, ensuring that our students are fully in step with the transition currently underway in the shipping industry.”

