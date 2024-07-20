Young Danish world class singers to perform in Singapore

Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore invites for a uplifting evening on 4 August 2024 at 20.00 listening to the performance of UngKlang – a Danish choir of nine young women who share a background in the Danish National Girls’ Choir and are bonded by a long-standing friendship.

The girls are on their way back from New Zealand, where they won Gold in the Youth Category of the World Choir Games in Auckland. The competition gathered more than 11,000 singers from over 30 countries.

After that, they traveled to Australia, where they performed in Melbourne on 23rd, 25th and 26th July 2024.

It is advisable to arrive early to find a good seat to listen to the Danish World Champions in concert at the Danish Church in Singapore on 4 August 2024. It is free, you don’t have to be Danish or a member of the congregation, and the event requires no prior signup.

Founded in 2020, the nine singers have made a name for themselves in the Danish music and arts scene expanding vastly on the conventional expectations of choir music.

The ensemble creates and performs their own concerts and projects, ranging from traditional choir concerts to experimental setups. Their versatility and willingness to push boundaries help them connect with a new, broader audience not typically found at choir concerts.

More on UngKlang here.