Danish companies will partipate in Seafood Expo in Singapore

by Miriam Soukaina Nenni
Danish companies will participate for the first time in Seafood Expo in Singapore.

For the first time, Danish companies will participate in the yearly Seafood Expo in Singapore organized by Diversified Communications.

The seafood expo will feature the largest international representation of seafood and processing equipment, and participants can use the exhibition to showcase their latest seafood offerings and best practices in sustainability and aquaculture.

Among other participants are companies from Norway, France, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, Chile, Vietnam and many more.

The seafood expo takes place 4-6 September at Sands Expo Convention Centre in Singapore.

Source: Laotian Times

