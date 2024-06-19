Seafood Expo Asia is now joined by Denmark

The Seafood Expo Asia, which will be held in Singapore in 2024, will have six new countries attending this year. Among these is Denmark. The event is already attended by Norway, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam among others.

This year will be the 12th edition of the expo and will feature 362 companies from 41 countries

“The success of last year’s expo in Singapore exemplifies the demand we’re seeing from global seafood supplier,s as well as processing equipment and services companies, to conduct business and build relationships in the Asian market,” Diversified Vice President of Seafood Wynter Courmont said. “This year’s expo will consist of several engaging events, features, and educational opportunities for attendees to learn about timely topics facing the seafood industry in Asia.”

The event is set to take place from the 4-6 September 2024.

Source: Seafood Source