Swedish Ambassador visits Thailand’s Human Rights Commission

by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

On August 21, 2024 the Swedish Ambassador to Thailand, Ms. Anna Hammargren, visited the Chairwoman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Thailand, Ms. Pornprapai Kanchanarin. The meeting was held at the NHRC office, where both sides discussed potential cooperation between Sweden and the NHRC to advance human rights efforts.

Office of the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand shared on their Facebook that the discussions covered a wide range of human rights issues in Thailand. The discussions included freedom of expression for children and youth, violence against minors, cross-border human rights concerns, and the refugee situation in the country. They also addressed the prolonged detention of Uyghur refugees and the impact of Thailand’s political situation on human rights.

Chairwoman Pornprapai highlighted the NHRC’s commitment to independence, neutrality, and strict adherence to its duties. She emphasized the commission’s ongoing work to promote human rights awareness across Thai society, noting significant progress, particularly among the younger generation.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to explore further collaboration on human rights issues, with potential cooperation at the official level.

