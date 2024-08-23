Slum, hope and harmony

In the muddy, worn streets of the Klong Toey slum, a green roof glows like a beacon of hope amidst the dark brown surroundings. Small children in uniforms run around, waving, smiling, jumping, and dancing. The air is filled with the sound of their laughter and chatter, punctuated by the melody of a children’s song playing softly in the background. Among these delighted children are eight Norwegian visitors, four of whom wear white shirts bearing the logo of the Sjømannskirken, the Seamen’s Church.

From Pattaya to a purposeful adventure

On Thursday, August 22, the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya organized a tour to Bangkok, visiting the Home of Praise kindergarten and the Immanuel Music School—part of the Music for Life Foundation. The day began with a two-hour ride from Pattaya to the slum. There were four participants and four representatives from the church. Everyone was excited to see what the day would bring.

“The Norwegian Seamen’s Church has a lot of activities, and during the high season, they always have one trip per week,” Live Marie Hafredal Lilienberg, a diaconal worker at the church, says.

“There are also smaller events every week, like the knitting café, children’s club, and Saturday porridge.” She and her husband, Christer, have been working for the church for three years and both participated in this trip.

A playground of hope

The first stop of the tour was Home of Praise, a kindergarten founded by Norwegian missionaries from the Norwegian Mission Society (NMS) and now operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thailand (ELCT). A beacon of hope in the heart of Klong Toey, the kindergarten provides a safe haven where children learn through play.

The participants clearly enjoyed meeting the children, playing with them on the floor and in the sandbox. After playtime, Kru Krittayasai, the center’s leader, ensured everyone had a snack and water. Perfectly yellow bananas and large green grapes awaited them in the office, where information was shared. She provided insights into the holistic approach taken at the center, emphasizing the importance of caring not just for the children but also for their families. The Norwegians were eager to ask questions, and Krittayasai made sure to answer them all. The visit offered a glimpse into the dedication and love that goes into nurturing the youngest members of this community.

“Do they put on the uniforms at home, and do the parents have to pay for them themselves?” a woman in a white and green long dress asked. Anita Sofie Gløned, one of the participants, listened closely as Eivind Hauglid, the priest leading the trip, translated Krittayasai’s answer to her question. Each child receives one free uniform and is required to wear it upon arriving at the kindergarten.

From Playtime to Performance

Following the heartwarming experience at Home of Praise, the group proceeded on foot to the Immanuel Music School, part of the Music for Life Foundation. The walk offered a sobering view of the slum and its harsh living conditions, prompting many to take photos and videos as they slowly made their way to the next destination.

“I have been to concerts with them before in Pattaya. The kids from the Immanuel Music School are really good!” Anita Sofie Gløned says when asked why she joined the trips. She enjoys participating in the Norwegian Seamen’s Church trips whenever they are organized but usually goes on trips with her Thai friends every week. She had long wanted to see the kindergarten and the slum, as well as to visit the music school and attend another concert.

A Symphony of Success

Founded over 20 years ago by Solveig and Dag Johannessen, the music school has grown into a full-fledged institution with 60 students. Although the students were still in school, the visitors were treated to a special concert by the teachers. The performance highlighted the talent and dedication of the faculty, four of whom recently graduated with bachelor’s degrees in music from Bangkok universities.

Eivind Hauglid has a deep connection to this area from his time as a missionary in Bangkok, where he worked from 1982 to 1997. From back then, he knew the kindergarten and music school well, which was easy to sense, in the way he communicated with the representatives at each place. Eivind and his wife, Alfhild, are both working a 5-week summer vicarage at the church.

After the concert, lunch was served, and a tour around the music school marked the end of the day. The visits served as a powerful reminder of the impact that education and compassion can have on a community. As the group departed, there was a sense of fulfillment, knowing that these efforts continue to make a difference in the lives of many.