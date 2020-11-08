Danish Crown Princess unveiled 2020 Christmas seal

Last week, HRH Crown Princess Mary unveiled the Julemærke (Christmas seal) of 2020.

The Christmas seal concept originates from Denmark, and since its debut in 1904, the concept has been duplicated in many countries around the world.

The Christmas seal is used on letters and postcards and look like decorative stamps. They have no postage value but the revenue is dedicated exclusively to support children who struggle with loneliness, bullying, and low self esteem.

The artist behind the 2020 Christmas seal is Tomas Björnsson.