Crown Prince of Denmark congratulates Vietnam on its 77th National Day

Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik congratulated Vietnam on its 77th National Day which was on past Friday, 2 September 2022.

He expressed his delight at the strong relationship and development between the two countries.

Previously, Crown Prince Frederik attended a recent get-together event hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At the event, he shared that he and Crown Princess Mary will lead a delegation of businesses operating in green growth to pay an official visit to Vietnam to promote bilateral cooperation in wind power and the effective use of energy in early November.

