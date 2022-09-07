Denmark / International relations / Vietnam

Crown Prince of Denmark congratulates Vietnam on its 77th National Day

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik and Vietnamese Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi at the get-together. Photo by VNA.

Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik congratulated Vietnam on its 77th National Day which was on past Friday, 2 September 2022.

He expressed his delight at the strong relationship and development between the two countries.

Previously, Crown Prince Frederik attended a recent get-together event hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At the event, he shared that he and Crown Princess Mary will lead a delegation of businesses operating in green growth to pay an official visit to Vietnam to promote bilateral cooperation in wind power and the effective use of energy in early November.

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

