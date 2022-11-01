The Crown Prince Couple of Denmark arrives in Vietnam

The Crown Prince Couple of Denmark arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam this morning, 1 November 2022 and was warmly welcomed by H.E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the President of Vietnam and H.E. Madame Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice President of Vietnam at the Presidential Palace.

Today, their Royal Highnesses will join the Grand Opening of the Denmark-Vietnam Sustainable Energy Summit and participate in the MOU signings along with the Danish business delegation and Vietnamese officials and business representatives at Melia Hotel.

Following on the agenda, the Royal couple and business delegations of Denmark and Vietnam will attend several discussions focusing on wind energy and energy efficiency.

The role of Danish know-how and technology, opportunities, and challenges in building a wind industry in Vietnam will be discussed in the wind energy conference.While the energy efficiency conference is to highlight the pathway towards carbon neutrality of both countries.

In the evening, the Grand Dinner consisting of the Danish and Vietnamese fusion cuisines will be served as a return dinner for the Royal couple at Hilton Hanoi Opera Hotel. The dinner will show-case some of the best food Denmark and Vietnam has to offer in the New Nordic food tradition, and will be orchestrated by the renowned T.U.N.G. dining.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess will also attend the 50th Anniversary Gala Performance at the Opera House Hanoi where the Danish band Moi Caprice and Vietnamese artists Thanh Lam, Pham Thu Ha and Vu, and many more artists will be performing to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Denmark-Vietnam diplomatic relations.

The Royal couple’s schedule on the last day of the visit is to be equally busy, starting in the morning with their trip to visit the offshore wind sector in Hai Phong City and to tour around the Xuan Thanh Ha Nam Cement Factory in Ha Nam Province. Then, they will eventually fly out from Noi Bai Airport in the evening of Wednesday, 2 November 2022.