Immediate extension of Danish Crown Prince Couple official visit to Vietnam

The Danish Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth are to extend their official visit for strengthening the Denmark-Vietnam ties to Thursday, 3 November 2022.

They will visit Danish companies including LEGO’s new factory and ScanCom in Binh Duong province and participate in a courtesy meeting with representatives from Ho Chi Minh City tomorrow.

The Crown Prince couple’s schedule for today, 2 November 2022, is to visit the offshore wind sector in Hai Phong City and to tour around the Xuan Thanh Ha Nam Cement Factory in Ha Nam Province. Plus, they will also attend workshops for children which focus on offshore wind energy and creativity.

After their arrival in Hanoi yesterday, their Royal Highnesse were warmly welcomed by H.E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the President of Vietnam and H.E. Madame Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice President of Vietnam.

“Today, we formally opened the Danish Royal Visit to Vietnam. We also celebrate our two countries’ 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Our two countries share a close relationship – both in terms of trade & investment, diplomacy and culture,” said His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Denmark during the grand opening ceremony.

The Royal couple attended the Grand Opening of the Denmark-Vietnam Sustainable Energy Summit and the signing of 14 Memorandum of Understanding between Danish and Vietnamese companies as well as participated in the high-level conferences on offshore wind power, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and green investments.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess expressed their emotions on how glad they felt to be back in Vietnam through a photo of both standing outside the childhood home of Crown Prince Frederik’s father, Prince Henrik in Hanoi.

“The Vietnamese culture and especially this city meant so incredibly much to him throughout his life, and it was a great experience for both him, the Queen and us when he was able to show off the beautiful yellow house during his 2009 state visit.”

“Now we stand here again and he will be in our thoughts for the coming days. It’s a pleasure to be back in Vietnam,” writes the photo’s caption on detdanskekongehus Instagram account.

During yesterday’s evening, their Royal Highnesses together with about 600 guests attended the Grand Dinner hosted by H.E. Mr. Nicolai Prytz, the Danish Ambassador to Vietnam at Hilton Hotel.

They were served with Danish-Vietnamese fusion food in the New Nordic food tradition which orchestrated by the renowned T.U.N.G. dining.

Plus, exclusive performances of Vietnamese and Danish artists were performed at the 50th Anniversary Gala Performance at the Opera House Hanoi. This was to mark the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Denmark and Vietnam.