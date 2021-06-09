Business in Asia / Denmark / Vietnam

Danish embassy introduces 4 more brands on Lazada Vietnam

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - Leave a Comment


On 7 June 2021 the Royal Danish Embassy in Vietnam introduced 4 new Danish brands on Lazada online marketplace, that read:

Abena, Bambo Nature, Jabra and Scanpan are now available at the Danish Pavilion on Lazada!

We are pleased to bring to our dear customers more high-quality and authentic Danish products as well as a safe shopping experience during the pandemic. The Danish Pavilion on Lazada has everything you need to enjoy a true Danish experience while staying at home.

Let’s visit and place the order with Abena, Bambo Nature, Jabra, Scanpan, and many more Danish brands here.

Related Posts

Finnish F&B pavilion at Zhejiang International Import Exhibition

Danish Nimalift successful in selling Chinese machines

Danish tugboat operator signs ten-year gas contract in the Philippines

About Zazithorn Ruengchinda

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok Thailand

View all posts by Zazithorn Ruengchinda