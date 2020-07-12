Denmark discussed future development in sustainable agricultural field with Vietnam

The embassy of Denmark in Vietnam published a work on bilateral relationship, Danish contribution and future development in agriculture field in Gia Lai province, on 2 July 2020. The statement said:

“Last week the Embassy of Denmark attended an event in Gia Lai province to discuss the development of a hi-tech agricultural complex with the local leaders, international partners and the business consortium.

The Danish company SKIOLD Group is a part of this business consortium with Royal De Heus and the Hung Nhon Group of Vietnam to start a project in Gia Lai, which covers pig breeding, farming, slaughtering and processing of natural fertiliser with an estimated investment of approx 50 million US dollars.

Being a close partner of Vietnam in the field of sustainable agriculture for many years, we are pleased to witness Danish companies’ contribution of high-tech solutions to sustainable agricultural production in Vietnam.”