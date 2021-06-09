Community news / Sweden / Thailand

SwedCham Thailand welcomes new intern

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - Leave a Comment

On 9 June 2021 SwedCham Thailand introduced the newest member of their team. The welcome note said:

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce would like to warmly welcome our new intern, Budsakorn Thongnakkokkruad, or Tip!

Tip is a Thai senior student studying at the faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University, pursuing a major in International Relations and a Minor in International Political Economy.

She has been growing up with the notion of Sweden as the leading industrial nation having this deep interest in cars and manufacturing. As a result, she is very keen and enthusiastic about learning more about the Thai-Swedish business relationship and its community. She is now ready to embark on new challenges and obtain invaluable insights from the SwedCham team.

