Manila has Copenhagen as role model in turning its city to cycling capital

Mayor Joy Belmonte and her team aimed to turn Quezon City, the largest city in Manila of the Philippines, to the cycling capital, having Copenhagen’s cycling-friendly infrastructure as a role model.

On her trip to Copenhagen last year, Belmonte learned about Denmark’s environmental and transport policies which prioritize the convenience and safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

“That was what triggered for me the desire to make QC a cycling capital of the Philippines, because I think it can be done,” Belmonte said.

The Quezon City government along with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) are working to expand the bicycle lanes in the city by 172 kilometers more by the first quarter of 2024.

The lanes will be built separately from motorcycle’s lane and they will build stops for public utility vehicles. The plans were made to ensure cyclists safety as well as preventing traffic accidents.

Source: PhilStar