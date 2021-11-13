Danish Minister for Development Cooperation: Denmark is with the people of Myanmar

In connection with the one year anniversary of the general elections in Myanmar on 8 November 2020, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Mr. Flemming Møller Mortensen commented on the matter via Twitter where he, amongst other things, said that Denmark is with the people of Myanmar in the fight for democracy and human rights.

“It has now been a year since the general elections in Myanmar. An election that showed the people of Myanmar’s clear support for democracy. The military’s bloodshed since the coup on 1st February has put a stop to the democratic development,” Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen said.

The Minister continued, “Denmark is with the people of Myanmar in the fight for democracy and human rights. We remain extremely concerned about the increased violence and rising humanitarian needs. Denmark is committed to continuing our support to meet the humanitarian needs.”