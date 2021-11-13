UNDP Vietnam and partners to host Workshop on responsible business practice in Vietnam

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vietnam, with support from the Government of Sweden, is partnering with the Ministry of Justice of Viet Nam to develop a National Action Plan on advancing responsible business practice in Vietnam (NAP), which in conformity with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

The NAP is recognized in Annex 3 of Resolution 99/NQ-CP of the Government dated 30 August 2021 issuing the 5-year action agenda of the new Government from 2021-2026.

To support the development process of the NAP, UNDP Vietnam and MOJ are hosting a Workshop on ‘Recommendations to advance responsible business practice in Viet Nam’ on 18 November.

The morning session will introduce the principles of responsible business and the UN ‘Protect-Respect-Remedy’ framework while the afternoon will consult participants on inputs for the baseline exercise of responsible business in Vietnam, which serve to inform the National Action Plan on advancing responsible business in Viet Nam.

More about the Workshop:

Date and time: 9.00 – 17.00, Thursday, 18 November 2021 [Check-in opens at 8.30]

Venue: via Zoom [Please see below for registration details]

Notable speakers:

H.E. Mr. Phan Chi Hieu, Vice Minister of Justice

H.E. Ms. Ann Måwe, Ambassador of Sweden to Viet Nam

Mr. Patrick Haverman, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Viet Nam

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tu, Director General of Civil-Legislation Laws, MOJ

Ms. Diana Torres, Assistant Resident Representative, Head of Governance and Participation, UNDP Viet Nam

Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Business and Human Rights Specialist, UNDP APAC

Assoc. Prof. Le Quang Canh, Vice President, Institute for Sustainable Development, National Economics University

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ba Binh, Dean of International Laws Faculty of Hanoi Law University, Arbitrator of Vietnam International Arbitration Center (VIAC)

Mr. Nguyen Hung Quang, Research Team Leader of the baseline exercise on responsible business in Viet Nam

Language: English and Vietnamese simultaneous translation

Participants: Inter-ministerial and inter-sectoral working group of the NAP, local and central governmental authorities, businesses, NGOs/CSOs, development and diplomatic missions, and UN Agencies

To register for the event, please fill out the registration form here by 23:59 Tuesday 16 November 2021.

The event confirmation and log-in details will be sent to you accordingly before the workshop.