Norwegian Ambassador Morten Paulsen presented his credentials in Kuala Lumpur

On 10 November, Norway’s new Ambassador Morten Paulsen presented his credentials to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara (National Palace) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Very honored to present my credentials to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara,” the Ambassador tweeted following the event.

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur states that Ambassador Morten Paulsen is greatly looking forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties between Norway and Malaysia in the years to come.

Before becoming Norway’s Ambassador in Malaysia, Morten Paulsen served as Norwegian Consul General in Texas, USA from 2015 to 2019.