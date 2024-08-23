China / Denmark / General news / Sweden

Danish Minister of Justice: TikTok is used to facilitate crime

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
Danish Minister of justice names TikTok as a platform used by gang members to commit violent crimes in Nordic countries.

Denmark and Sweden will work together to put pressure on tech platforms, such as Chinese TikTok, used to recruit Swedish Gang members to commit crime in Denmark.

Peter Hummelgaard, the Danish Minister of Justice, names the Chinese social media platform TikTok as a platform, where gang members in Denmark can hire Swedish gang members for criminal activities.

The last couple of months there has been an increase in instances, where Swedish gang members are hired by Danish gangs to commit violent crimes in Denmark. Since april there have been 25 cases.

Together with Sweden, Denmark will now hold tech companies accountable for ads recruiting gang members on their platforms.

“It is about asking the very legitimate question: What are you doing? Are you doing enough?,” the Swedish Minister of Justice, Gunnar Strömmer said in a joint news conference.

