Hit-and-run driver flees to Thailand after kills Michigan State University student

A hit-and-run driver, Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, flees to Thailand after she has been accused of killing a 22-year-old Michigan State University student, Benjamin Kable, on New Year’s Day.

The tragic happened in Oakland Township before 6 AM when Howson crashed into and killed Kable. The police said it remains unknown whether Kable was standing or walking on the roadway when he was hit.

Oakland County officials said on Wednesday, 9 February 2023, in a statement that Howson flew from Detroit to Dallas, Texas, on 3 January 2023, then she flew from Dallas to Helsinki, Finland and to Bangkok, where she arrived on 5 January 2023.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the U.S. has reached out to Thailand accordingly to the case.

“I call on the Thai government to extradite the driver so we can hold her accountable for her actions involving this young man’s tragic death,” said Oakland County, Sheriff Michael Bouchard.



FBI Special Agent Matthew Schuff said that Howson is a U.S. citizen but is originally from Thailand. She was allegedly encouraged to turn herself in to the authorities, to which she responded “no cops, no cops,” added Schuff.

Source: https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/local/2023/02/08/suspect-in-msu-student-hit-and-run-accused-of-fleeing-to-thailand/69885775007/?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot