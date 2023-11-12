Shooting in Bangkok on Saturday appeared targeted

On Saturday, 11 November 2023, a shooting happened along Sunthonkosa Road in Bangkok. One person is dead, and another in critical condition. Here’s what happened, according to Bangkok Post.

Shots from a gun were reported in front of a TMBThanachart Bank branch on Sunthonkosa Road yesterday.

Witnesses said they saw a group of gunmen parking near a handful of students, who were waiting at a bus stop. One of the gunmen approached a student and held a gun to his head. The initial victim avoided the shot, so instead it hit a computer teacher. She was declared dead at the hospital.

The shooter then fired another shot into the initial victim’s stomach before fleeing. More shots were fired at him, in response to the victim yelling at the gunman, telling him to ‘finish the act.’ The victim is now in critical condition.

Police said they are pursuing the assailants and suspect the shooting may have taken place due to a university rivalry.

Source: Bangkok Post