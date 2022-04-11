DCCC and partner’s webinar: Overview of the recent IP-related legal developments in China

The DCCC and partners invite to their upcoming webinar covering an overview of the recent IP-related legal developments in China on 12 April.

On 01 June 2021, the newly amended Patent Law and Copyright Law came to force. Both laws included substantial changes that companies doing business in China should be aware of.

The key provisions of the Patent Law include an increase in design patent term, inclusion of the open license system, and a mechanism for early resolution of patent disputes in the pharmaceutical industry, while the new Copyright Law expands the works protectable by copyright to adapt to the newest technological developments. While the Implementing Regulations to the new Patent Law are still pending, it is a good time to discuss what these recent changes mean for the foreign companies wishing to do business in China.

Thus, the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China and the China IP SME Helpdesk jointly organize a seminar titled “Overview of Recent IP-related Legal Developments in China”.

During this seminar, China IP SME Helpdesk external expert Dr. Jian Xu from Gowling WLG will discuss these main legal developments and their impacts to SMEs, while providing expert tips and case studies to illustrate his main take-aways.

The seminar will end with a Q&A session where attendees can raise their questions and interact with the speaker.

