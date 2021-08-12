Join DCCC’s upcoming webinar titled ‘Omni-channel marketing automation’ in China

The DCCC, DCBF, and HK Chambers welcome you to their first webinar of Q3 of 2021 titled ‘Omni-channel marketing automation, empowers enterprises to increase conversation in China’ on 24 August.

Under the background of decreasing dividend of Internet traffic, MarTech has gradually become the focus of many enterprises. MarTech aggregates and manages the data of different business systems in the process of business operation, to establish a set of effective data assets, which brings new opportunities for digital transformation and innovation.

What you will learn from the session:

Trends & Difficulties in the digital transformation of enterprises in China

Make full use of corporate data asset and marketing technology, to attract new customers and optimize conversion rate;

Find effective ways to accelerate up-selling and cross-selling, marketing team transforming from cost-oriented to profit-oriented;

Best practices.

Language: English

Price: Free for Member and RMB150 for Non-Member

Find more information and sign up here