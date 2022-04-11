Ambassador Keijo Norvanto visited KONE Academy in Ho Chi Minh City 

During a recent trip to Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the Nordic Day Finland’s Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto also visited KONE Academy, the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi shares.

KONE is a Finnish global-leading company in elevator and escalators that has established a vocational center inside Ly Tu Trong Vocational School, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Academy aims to train and update the students, staff and technicians on elevator, escalators, integrated technologies, and smart systems.

The Ambassador also met and greeted the KONE robot which is connected to the elevator system.