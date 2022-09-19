Join “Cross-Border Data Transfer Updated Regulations” by DCCC

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) is to organize a webinar, “Cross-Border Data Transfer Updated Regulations” on tomorrow, 20 September 2022, at 3:00pm – 4:00pm (Beijing Time).

According to the DCCC’s website, “the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) and others have recently issued a series of regulations, draft regulations and guidelines that will change the cross-border data transfer regulatory environment in China.”

Therefore, the event will open opportunities for any participants to learn more about the new regulations and guidelines.

Partner of AnJie Law Firm, Mr. Samuel Yang is to be the speaker at the online webinar. He will discuss:

-An overview of the recent changes taking place in relation to Chinese cross-border data transfer regulations.

-How to choose from the different legal mechanisms for cross-border data transfers:

Cross-border data transfer security assessments by the CAC;

Standard Contracts for cross-border data transfers; and

Certification for cross-border data transfers.

-Security assessments by the CAC: Key things that you should know to prepare your submission documents

The ticket is free of charge for the Chamber’s member and it is RMB 150 for Non-members.

Please reserve the ticket here.