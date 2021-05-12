DCCC East HR management gears toward empowerment

8 May 2021 the Danish Chamber of Commerce East (DCCC East) released a statement on their next webinar, that reads:

Technology is accelerating and changing our lives every day, with hot topics like blockchain, cloud computing and more becoming ever more relevant. Can we relate these new scientific and technological achievements to HR management? Can HR practitioners use these to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment?

At the same time, with the advent of the VUCA era, the organizational structure is becoming smaller and more platform-oriented, and the function of organizations is changing from “management and control” to “empowerment.” Can HR use technology to improve employee engagement and retain the core employees of the company?

To answer these questions, we are pleased to invite Boris Feng Bo, director of HR Digital Solution from CDP to share some insight on the development in this areas. Along with Boris, we will have two panel discussion participants Frank Chen Bai Hui and Stella Sun Pei who will share how they adopt HR digital transformation in their respective companies and the challenges they encounter. Yingli Kier will be the moderator for this event.

Agenda:

15:30 – 15:50 Welcome and Introductions

15:50 – 16:30 Boris Feng

16:30 – 17:10 Panel Discussion with Frank Chen and Stella Sun

17:10 – 17:30 Q&A and Networking

Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Meeting Location: Danish Consulate, Yanan West Road 2201

Boris Feng

Boris has over 15 years HR management experience. His area of expertise focus on optimizing the business process, designing the HCM platform solution and promoting HR transformation. He has rich experience in new technologies such as SaaS, PaaS and cloud computing.

Boris graduated with a master’s degree from Shanghai Jiaotong University and a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Frank Chen

Frank holds a master degree in Organization and Human Resources Management from University of Hong Kong and he currently works as the Head of APEC shared service center under Voith Corporate Management Shanghai Company. Frank has over 20 years of experience in all aspects of HR management, project management, change management and labor law.

Stella Sun

Stella Sun is the Head of Talent for Asia at Swiss company, Oerlikon, and she has a degree in Psychology from China and an EMBA from U.K. Stella is a certified psychological consultant and an experienced coach on Gallup StrengthsFinder, Leadership styles and Team Climates. She has over 20 years of cross industry working experiences in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, aerospace and energy section in global MNCs.

About the Moderator

Yingli Kier will be the moderator for panel discussion, Yingli is a board member of DCCC East and chairs HR group events for member companies. She is the General Manager for Wrist Ship Supply China.

Danish Chamber of Commerce in China, East Chapter