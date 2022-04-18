Danes locked down in Shanghai as China battles Covid

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) is reaching out to its members in Shanghai, many of whom have been locked down for over a month while China is trying to enforce its Zero Covid Strategy

The DCCC has emailed a ‘Survival Guide’ to the members with useful apps and links for Danish citizens trapped in Shanghai and other parts of China and have also established a ‘Business Hotline’ where staff at the chamber of commerce are available for advice and ideas.

There is a lot of strain on the Chinese government at present to test people with daily cases amounting to in excess of 25 000 and people are expected to be moved to huge hospital camps where 160 000 beds have been prepared but which are not enough and districts as well as neighbourhood committees are working day and night to deliver food and supplies to areas.

Further covid-19 outbreaks started late in February and escalated in early March. By 1 April, Shanghai was firmly locked down, leaving many people including Danish expats stranded without enough time to leave the country or to stock up on supplies to see them through the subsequent weeks.

DCCC adds that the Chamber is not an official citizen service. Members in need of official assistance in leaving China or other emergencies, should contact the Consulate General office via phone at +86 (21) 8025 0600 or email [email protected] and for consular matters [email protected]

The survival guide mentions a range of options for online exercise classes.