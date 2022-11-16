Denmark and coallition of countries to raise 20 billion for sustaining Indonesia’s green transition

Denmark and a coallition of several other countries want to mobilize 20 billion dollars from public and private finances to build a platform of collaboration able to turn Indoneasia’s energy sector from coal-based to sustainable energy-based and support the country’s green transition.

The 20 billion should sustain a closing of Indonesia’s coal power plants and a minimization of energy sector emissions to 290 million ton by 2030 rather than 2037 which Indonesia has committed to in order to access the funds. At the same time, the speed of the green transition should be doubled for the green energy sources to count for at least 34 percent of the total energy production in 2030.

The project is leaded by the United States, Japan and Indonesia on behalf of the rest of the coalition which includes UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and Europe.

The United States’ Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, called it a “groundbreaking announcement” and expressed the coalition had fought through several obstacles to reach its goals.

– This partnership will be a valuable experience for the global society in general and possibly replicated by other countries to reach our common climate goals, said Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo.

Source: https://nyheder.tv2.dk/udland/2022-11-15-med-143-milliarder-kroner-vil-danmark-og-andre-lande-gore-indonesien-mere-gron