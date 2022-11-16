Danish Chef Henrik Jyrk with exclusive Nordic-Asian Christmas menu at Mount Faber Park

Award-winning Danish chef Henrik Jyrk presents a once-in-a-lifetime Nordic dinner experinece centered around the Chef’s signature Nordic-Asian cuisine amidst the panoramic view at Mount Faber Peak, says tech media Yahoo!life

Chef Henrik is a big player in Copenhagen’s culinary scene. He featured the Danish edition of MasterChef as a two-time guest judge, worked in world-renowned restaurants such as Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn, and won several cooking competitions including the largest in Denmark “Sol over Gudhjem” in 2016 and 2017.

This is Chef Henrik’s first ever overseas culinary show case, and he has brought along a four-man culinary team from Denmark including Front of House Manager at two-Michelin-starred Alchemist, Martin Wulffeld, while collaborated with local ceramic artist, Ng Yang Ce, in creating a line of ceramic dinnerware specifically for the Christmas Menu.

The menu includes organic free-range beef short-rib – Økologisk Tværræb – and a medley of sour umeboshi elevated by black label caviar from Danish producer Rossini. Yahoo!life further highlights the course Kartofler og Kaviar, a potato clam salad featuring confit potatoes slow-cooked in butter and kombu topped with steamed clams, oscietra caviar, salted herbs and sansho pebber foam.

The dinner will be available at Dusk Restaurant & Bar from 3-11 December 2022 and will include an exclusive 6-course Chef’s Menu priced at S$198 pr. person. A wine pairing option is available at S$98 for a standard and S$168 for a premium.

Two additional dinner menus will be available at Dusk Restaurant & Bar from 12 December 2022 to 31 March 2023. The first menu is a four-course Nordic Asian Menu which will include makrel – tender fish in clam dashi, andesteg – roasted duck, and rødgrød med fløde – a berry compote dessert.

The second menu is a 60-minute dinner experience titled “Nordic Dining in the Skies” allowing guests to dine in a private cable car while travelling from Mount Faber Peak to Sentosa Island and back. The menu includes koldrøget laks – smoked salmon from Denmark, andeconfitering – sous-vide duck leg, and pandestegte kammuslinger – pan-fried scallops in brown butter.

For reservations, go to: https://www.mountfaberleisure.com/festive-dining-at-mount-faber-peak/

Source: https://sg.style.yahoo.com/award-winning-chef-henrik-jyrk-050005319.html