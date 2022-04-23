Denmark and Indonesia discussed the importance of international defense cooperation 

Last week, Denmark’s Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen had a courtesy meeting with the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Panglima TNI Andika Perkasa.

During the meeting, the importance of international defense cooperation and possible closer relations between Denmark and Indonesia was discussed, according to the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia.

The Embassy notes that in addition, the Ambassador also highlighted Danish strongholds within defense technology and the commitment to transfer knowledge and industry partnerships.