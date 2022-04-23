Embassy of Sweden in Thailand hosted a constitutional discussion over Mango and Sticky Rice

Earlier this week, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok hosted a dinner for constitutional lawyers, Dr. Khemthong Tonsakulrungruang, Faculty of Political Science Chulalongkorn University, and Asst.Prof.Dr. Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, Faculty of Law.

While thanking the guests for sharing their academic perspectives on various legal issues in Thailand, the Embassy also highlighted the recent Mango and Sticky rice frenzy following Thai Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella performance last weekend.

Milli, who was the first Thai artist to appear solo at the California music festival stirred national pride when she ate Mango and Sticky rice onstage and sales have since surged in the kingdom.

“We didn’t miss the chance to serve our guests the trending Mango and Sticky Rice dessert,” the Embassy noted.