Denmark and Singapore strengthen robotics ties

The Odense Robotics cluster visited Singapore to explore new collaboration opportunities in robotics and automation. Organized by the Danish Embassy in Singapore, the visit aimed to assess how Danish expertise in robotics could align with Singapore’s initiatives for smart manufacturing 5.0.

The delegation met with key industry players and government organizations, including the National Robotics Program, Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC), and Economic Development Board (EDB). These discussions focused on how both countries could enhance partnerships in research, development, and market innovation.

A highlight of the three-day visit was the signing of a Letter of Intent between Odense Robotics and Singapore’s National Robotics Programme. Danish Ambassador-designate Jakob Brix Tange attended the signing, emphasizing Denmark’s growing role in the robotics and automation sectors in Singapore.

The visit also underscored Singapore’s position as a regional hub for innovation, offering strong government support, ease of doing business, and access to emerging technologies. Denmark’s reputation among Singaporean stakeholders was noted as a key factor in fostering future collaborations.

The event marks a step forward in strengthening ties between Denmark and Singapore, with the potential for further growth in robotics and automation solutions.