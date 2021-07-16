Finnish-led international 6G technology cooperation expands to Singapore

On 13 July, Finnish 6G Flagship, which is the world’s first and leading 6G research, development and innovation program, and Singapore published their mutual 6G technology collaboration at the Asia Tech x Singapore event in Singapore.

6G Flagship is coordinated by the University of Oulu in Finland and funded by the Academy of Finland and the University of Oulu for 2018−2026. The partnership is implemented by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) in Singapore and the goal of the partnership is to launch a research and development collaboration on 6G technology. In addition, the partnership aims to contribute to global standardization and regulatory development of 6G technology.

Speaking of the partnership, Director of 6G Flagship, Academy Professor Matti Latva-aho says, “The development of global breakthrough technologies, like 6G, always requires international collaboration. Therefore, partnerships with forerunner countries, such as Singapore, are vital for succeeding in 6G competition. Our collaboration will serve all Finnish 6G development when we work with Singapore in themes where mutual benefits can be achieved.”

Singapore has just announced the first national Future Communications Research & Development Programme (FCP) and S$70 million investment in it. The FCP is part of Singapore’s efforts to build a more resilient digital economy and the collaboration with 6G Flagship is the island-city states’ first international partnership under the FCP.

About the new collaboration, Director of the FCP, Professor Tony Quek of SUTD says, “As a host of the FCP, SUTD will lead and collaborate with world-leading research institutions and institutions of higher learning to strengthen Singapore’s 5G ecosystem and accelerate the research and translation of future communication technologies.”

Source: University of Oulu