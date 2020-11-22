Sweden initiates a virtual story telling project in Singapore

SESG is a Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore initiative aimed at bringing Swedish Multi National Corporations and Singaporean SMEs together to exchange experiences and opportunities.

The aim is to enable new, unexpected connections between businesses, to show that all companies — big and small— can learn from each other in order to come out stronger.

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore suggests reading more about their SESG initiative in Straits Times. Discover how this innovative initiative was forged in crisis.

SwedCham Singapore said:

“We’re going full steam ahead now with all our partners on board. A million thanks once again to creative Collective Forsman & Bodenforsfor your strong support. Together with Singapore Economic Development Board – EDB, Enterprise Singapore, National Environment Agency (NEA), Business Sweden and Embassy of Sweden in Singapore”.

The Embassy of Sweden expressed that they are a proud supporter of SESG and encourages all businesses to StandTogetherSESG. Join the initiative here

