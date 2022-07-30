Denmark and Sweden elected for ECOSOC

Denmark and Sweden were among seventeen states recently elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). ECOSOC is a little known but powerful organisation established in 1945 as one of the six main organs of the United Nations and remains the coordinating body for the economic and social work of UN agencies and funds. It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits.

The 54 members of the Council represent African States (14), Asia-Pacific States (11), Eastern European States (6), Latin American and Caribbean States (10), Western European and Other States (13).

The 17 states were elected by secret ballot with a two-thirds majority of the member states present and voting in the UN General Assembly, reported Xinhua. They were elected for a three-year term beginning Jan 1, 2023.

China, Laos, Qatar, South Korea were elected from Asia-Pacific states; Denmark, Greece, New Zealand, Sweden were elected from Western European and other states; Slovakia and Slovenia were elected from Eastern European states. Botswana, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea from African states;

The re-elected states were Botswana, China, Colombia, Denmark, Greece, New Zealand and South Korea were re-elected.